On Sept. 4, the Scottsboro Three Arts Club will host their 49th annual Art Sunday contest. Hosted at King Caldwell Park, Art Sunday is an event where the Three Arts Club fundraises many of the sponsors and projects they host, including violin lessons for third graders, field trips to plays, ballets and symphonies, a scholarship for graduating seniors, donations to choral, arts and drama departments, the impact learning center and the Scottsboro Public Library.

“All the money that we get goes back into supporting the schools and arts and that kind of thing,” Scottsboro Three Arts Club President Vicki Watts said.

