On Sept. 4, the Scottsboro Three Arts Club will host their 49th annual Art Sunday contest. Hosted at King Caldwell Park, Art Sunday is an event where the Three Arts Club fundraises many of the sponsors and projects they host, including violin lessons for third graders, field trips to plays, ballets and symphonies, a scholarship for graduating seniors, donations to choral, arts and drama departments, the impact learning center and the Scottsboro Public Library.
“All the money that we get goes back into supporting the schools and arts and that kind of thing,” Scottsboro Three Arts Club President Vicki Watts said.
Art Sunday will offer many different vendors, from food to arts and craft, entertainment and a children’s area, as well as the annual photography contest.
The photography contest will be for adults and for children, with the children’s contest being split into three divisions: grades one through four, five through eighth and ninth through 12th. The prizes for the adult’s contest are a $50 Walmart gift card for first place, a $30 Walmart gift card for second place and a $20 Walmart gift card for third. For all of the children divisions, winner will receive a digital camera, with second and third winning $30 and $20 Walmart gift cards. All prizes were donated, the gift cards by Wal Mart and the digital cameras by Unclaimed Baggage.
Entries are $5 per photo submitted and an 8x10 photo can either be submitted at the Scottsboro or Jackson County Board of Education by Thursday, Sept. 1. Photos can also be dropped off the day of Art Sunday on the cabin side. All contestants will get into Art Sunday for free.
After having to cancel in 2020 and still being affected by the COVID pandemic in 2021, 2022 expects to be more of a return to form for Art Sunday, with some longtime vendors finally able to return to the event.
“We didn’t have as many vendors last year I think because of COVID but we’re on track now to be back as close to normal as we can be,” Three Arts Club member Beth Mannon said. “A lot of our vendors are repeat vendors. We have several from the area that come and set up their boots and we missed them. It’s good to have those people back. We also have people from different places, we have a gentleman that’s been with us every year that I’ve been in the club so he’s been here 22 years that I know of but I think he’s been here before that, he’s from Birmingham, we’ve missed him so much. I look forward to him being back with his pottery.”
There is a $80 fee to sign up to be a vendor by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Any later registrations from Aug. 27 to the day of the event will have a $100 fee.
“I want to welcome everyone to attend Art Sunday to come out and bring their family and have a great time because it is family oriented, there’s lots to do,” Watts said. “It gives you time to fellowship and see friends that you haven’t seen in a long time. We’d also like to invite anyone that makes any kind of art supplies or if they paint or do any sorts of arts and crafts to be a vendor or if they want to be a food vendor to give us a call.”
