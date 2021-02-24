Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
• A report of theft on County Road 246 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on Parnell Circle in Woodville.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 107 in Scottsboro.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
• A report of possession of marijuana on County Park Road in Scottsboro.
• A report of criminal eavesdropping on Church Street in Stevenson.
• A report of a vehicle fire on County Road 124 in Dutton.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 21 in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on Highway 65 in Paint Rock.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
• A report of a DUI on County Road 447 in Dutton.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 134 in Henagar.
• A report of harassment on County Road 57 in Pisgah.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 30 in Scottsboro.
• A report of harassment on County Road 685 in Flat Rock.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
• A report of theft on County Road 346 in Scottsboro.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
• Brittany Ducharma, 29 of Paint Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Emilee Louise Blanken, 23 of Arab, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
• Toby Shirley, 49 of Dutton, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
• Lacy Parnell, 33 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 10 days in county jail.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
• Robin Holt, 52 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Eddie James Edwards, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden from possession of a firearm.
• Neica Brashae Southeard, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
• Hannah Leigh Millican, 23 of Higdon, was arrested on a court order and charged with three counts of failure to pay.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 24 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Kevin Lamont Dillard, 43 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Thomas Scott Carmichael, 45 of Boaz, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Nicholas Taylor Tidwell, 24 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Sonia L. Smith, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• Rickie Robles, 22 of Collinsville, was charged with DUI.
• Jarrod Pickett, 36 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with fleeing to elude.
• Marty Alan Outlaw, 57 of Powell, was charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
• William Peak III, 61 of Smyrna, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Kelcey Scott, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Cody Shane Crowe, 27 of Ider, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Joseph Wells, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
• Katrina Zimmerman, 31 of Gurley, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert Loudermilk, 24 of Skyline, was charged with failure to appear.
• Wanda Annette Dunn, 27 of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Blake Anderson, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• William Lee Walker, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with violation of court order.
• Robert Wayne Hicks, 31 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Adam Joshua Howe, 37 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Sherry Whitaker, 60 of Woodville, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
• Eddie James Edwards, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden from possession of a firearm.
• Neica Brashae Southeard, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jesse Lee Culver, 34 of Stevenson, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Larry Michael Golden, 49 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jana Michelle Murphy, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
• Matthew Sargent, 27 of Fort Payne, was charged with failure to appear.
• Markus Paulk, 45 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
• Thomas Scott Carmichael, 45 of Boaz, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Robert Joseph Browder, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Charles Raymond Bradford, 70 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
