Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 22
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 73 in Bryant.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 93 in Bryant.
• A report of fleeing to elude on Scenic Drive in Section.
• A report of a stolen vehicle on West Cloverdale Road in Scottsboro.
• A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 497 in Flat Rock.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
• A report of harassing communications on Laurel Street in Scottsboro.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro.
• A report of assault on County Road 267 in Bryant.
• A report of assault on County Road 83 in Pisgah.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
• A report of theft on County Road 685 in Flat Rock.
• A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of fraud on County Road 209 in Bridgeport.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 22
• Stacy Joe Burkhart, 43 of Carrollton, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hallie Bumgardner, 41 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Gordon Randall Bethune, 59 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Geoffery Tyrone Nix, 33 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and fleeing to elude.
• Byron Ray Gentry, 47 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
* Angela Chance, 47 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
• Anthony Childress, 58 of Princeton, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Shawn Adkins, 28 of Hollywood, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Crystal Pope, 43 of Fyffe, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Charles David Moore, 43 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Dixie McGullion, 40 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation violation.
• Misty Marie Hambrick, 30 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband second degree.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
• Tiffany Lynn Wilson, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a possession of drug paraphernalia warrant and charged with drug court violation and possession of a controlled substance.
• Roger Marr, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with obstructing justice and resisting arrest.
• Ben Linville, 43, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Mary Ann Presley, 36 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• April Lynn Fowler, 34 of Toney, was charged with violation of release order and escape third degree.
• Amber Marie Foshee, 26 of Ider, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and promoting prison contraband second degree.
• James Eric Dodson, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations.
• David Ray Cisco, 48 of Dutton, was charged with escape third degree.
• Caleb Black, 30 of Ider, was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
• Roger Marr, 22 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Daniel Rodriguez, 22 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Martin Holt, 30 of Birmingham, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Roger Dale Johnson, 47 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dustin Matthews, 40 of Idaho, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MARCH 22
• At 8 p.m., a report of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle in the 400 block of Ridgewood Drive.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
• At 11:05 a.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI at the intersection of South Street and Peachtree Street.
• At 4:49 p.m., a report of DUI and violation of open container law in the 2000 block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 5 p.m., a report of duty upon striking fixtures upon the highway in the 1300 block of Woods Cove Road.
• At 11:52 p.m., a report of possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations on Field Street.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, MARCH 22
• Leslie Gradwich, 24 of Birmingham, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Chadwick Lee Matthews, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Amber Brooke Lusk, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Kyle McLain, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
• Devyn Ryan Willmon, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Misty Hambrick, 30 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles David Moore, 43 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Erin Stiles Green, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
• James Eric Dodson, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with obstructing governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree.
• Rickey Brown, 67 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
• Gregory Culver, 44 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Cobb, 58, was charged with failure to appear.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
• Lisa Harding, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
