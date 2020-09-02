Construction started on a new industrial research facility being built in the Jackson County Industrial Park in Hollywood.
The building will house a portion of the research and development department of CFD Research Corporation, a technology firm that had previously leased space in the Goose Pond Industrial Park. A ground breaking for the project was held on Aug. 24 in Hollywood.
“We are enthusiastic about the future of this new facility and excited to be a part of the Jackson County Industrial Park,” said Adam Elliot, CFD Research’s director of test and evaluation in a press release from the company. “In this new facility, the CFD Research Team will continue our tradition of delivering breakthrough solutions.”
According to CFD Research, the facility will serve as the new home of the company’s prototype manufacturing, system integration and test evaluation services. Previously, these operations had been at the company’s facility in the Goose Pond Industrial Park.
“Building and owning this new facility gives us the space and flexibility to grow into larger and more complex prototyping and evaluation operations while establishing a permanent footprint in Jackson County,” said Sameer Singhal, president and CEO of CFD Research.
CFD Research works in the aerospace, bio-technology and defense contracting sectors. It provides consulting services, as well as research and development to government and private entities in the U.S. They have been in Jackson County for over 10 years.
The company is currently focusing on developing a new hot air tunnel facility. This technology will be used in hypersonic testing. They have previously developed a ram air turbine for the US Navy, propulsion technology, and fuel injectors utilized by the United. States Air Force’s Aero propulsion Test Unit.
“We are extremely proud and excited to have such a quality, cutting edge company commit to a long-term relationship with Jackson County,” said Shelia Shephard, the president and CEO of the Jackson County EDA. “This speaks highly of our community and workforce. We look forward to much success for years to come!”
The Jackson county EDA and lawmakers are hopeful that this construction is the beginning of a trend for development in Jackson County.
“With our proximity to Huntsville as an aerospace/defense hub, it is a matter of time before we continue to see businesses choosing to locate here,” said Steve Livingston, state senator representing Alabama’s District 8, which includes Jackson County.
CFD Research projects construction will be completed in January 2021. The building will be over 13,000 square feet and contain offices as well as space for CFD Research’s prototyping and testing products and add additional high bay space for the company.
