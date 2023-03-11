This is the first of two installments of Jackson Tales that will recount some of the more dramatic, sensational, or bizarre incidents to occur in our county in the last 150 years. The topics include: legal executions, memorable murders, officers killed in the line of duty, local talent, and weather. Next time’s Jackson Tales will cover disasters and quirky facts.
Legal Executions
Jackson County executed three men convicted of arson on August 1, 1884. They were hanged behind a 16-foot fenced enclosure built adjoining the county jail on Appletree Street in Scottsboro which local attendees attempted to tear down in order to witness the executions. The men were charged and convicted of burning the Henry Porter home near Bryant after the family refused their extortion demands. These executions are the first verifiable legal hangings carried out in Jackson County. Jackson County historian J.R. Kennamer says there is credible evidence that a hanging had been carried out in Old Woodville. Many local children recall being shown “the hanging tree” in Bellefonte, but there is no credible evidence of any legal executions being carried out there, although decades of legal documents that could establish such incidents were lost when the courthouse was burned during the Civil War.
Bob McCord was hanged in a makeshift 10x12 structure especially built for the purpose near the Scottsboro depot in 1892. McCord had been convicted the previous year in the bludgeoning death of his wife. The Bridgeport News reported that the couple often fought, “but she being the larger and stronger, always whipped him.” McCord had previously attempted to murder his wife by adding “Rough on Rats” poison to her coffee.
In recent decades, ten death sentences have been passed in the county: the eight Scottsboro boys (all commuted), Johnnie Beecher in the early 1960s (also commuted) and Ben Brownfield in the early 2000s. Johnnie Beecher died in prison on September 11, 2009. Brownfield remains in prison today.
There are three Jackson County lynchings documented at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery.
Memorable Murders
In 1894, prominent Scottsboro banker, R.C. Ross, was murdered in an ambush at the Stevenson rail depot by three Skelton brothers and a cousin in retaliation for what they believed to be the seduction of their sister, Annie. Annie’s sister, Dovie, had intercepted letters from the married Ross to Annie who was a houseguest at her home in Little Rock, AR, and she alerted the Skeltons to the affair. Ross had returned to Scottsboro to attend the birth of his fifth child. He had hoped to escape town undetected by riding a hired carriage to Stevenson where he intended to escape by train. The Skeltons were acquitted when the death was ruled justifiable homicide.
Popular Tupelo resident Harry Cunningham was murdered by a stranger, Myrtle Berry Graham, in the Drug Sundries Company on Market Street on the square in 1930. The 17-year-old Graham was the first woman tried for first degree murder in Jackson County. Nuby Moates, 16, was convicted as an accomplice. Graham was serving a life term when she was released in 1942, 12 years into her term, to die at home of a chronic illness. Moates did not appear in any official records either in advance of the murder or following her release from prison, also in 1942.
Twelve-year-old Al Tipton was indicted for first degree murder after killing one man and injuring another in 1934. He was handed a gun by his father during an altercation between the father and two other men on the south side of the square during a First Monday gathering. The boy was eventually acquitted after tearful testimony in which he said he was protecting his father. Unfortunately, the man he killed was trying to intercede as a peacemaker.
An infant was discovered downstream of Metheny Bridge outside Macedonia in 1981. The baby girl, apparently thrown from the bridge, was wrapped in a homemade quilt and placed in a plastic bag. Although the bridge is in Dekalb County, the body was discovered in Jackson County, putting it in the jurisdiction of the Jackson County Sheriff. No autopsy was performed on the infant, and no samples that could be used for DNA analysis were preserved. The lead investigator in the case, Jackson County Detective Calvin Bell, died in 2020, haunted by his inability to solve the case. He tended the grave and brought flowers for years after her interment. Hers is one of only three burials of unknown persons of the 7,000 documented burials in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In 1904, what the November 3 Progressive Age labeled as “one of the most cowardly and uncalled for attempts to destroy human life ever recorded in the history of our county” occurred in front of Payne’s Drug Store when Louis Adkins, “a worthless white boy about town” shot 21-year old Ed Coffman of Bridgeport in the back. The newspaper reported that Adkins had been behaving belligerently that day, drinking whiskey and knocking the hats off pedestrians before shooting Coffman in the back without provocation. Coffman died shortly thereafter from his wound.
Killed in the Line of Duty
Jackson County Sheriff Matt Wann was murdered by a shotgun blast in Scottsboro in 1932. Speculation persists that he died as a result of his determination to protect the Scottsboro Boys from a lynch mob while they were held in the county jail on Appletree Street in a scenario reminiscent of Atticus Finch’s stand in To Kill A Mockingbird. Running afoul of bootleggers was also cited as a potential motive.
Two Jackson County deputies, Fred Jackson and J. H. Holland, were killed near Flat Rock following their raid on a still in 1932. In 1935, Frank Gross would be acquitted of the murder of Jackson, but found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting of J. H. Holland.
Deputy US Marshal Ed Moody was killed in 1921 when he tried to quell a noisy gathering near the Scottsboro passenger depot. His killer, Joe Stone, was finally sentenced to life in prison after initially being sentenced to hang. Also killed that year, Deputy Sheriff Edwin Anthony “Ed” Kirby, was shot while raiding a still.
Deputy Sheriff Ed Kirby was also killed in 1921 and his fellow deputy Jerde Owens was critically wounded during their attempts to disrupt a moonshining operation. Kirby was shot through the heart, but discharged his shotgun before dying, injuring his assailant, Effie Tally. Tally was operating a 30-gallon still at Sinclair Mill, seven miles from Scottsboro. Five others were arrested in connection with the bootlegging operation. Kirby left behind a wife and eight children. Tally was sentenced to 20 years for his crime
Scottsboro Police Patrolman Wayne Clifton Boggus was killed on North Houston Street in 1963 while attempting to subdue a subject described as drunk and disorderly. Believing he’d disarmed his prisoner, Boggus was surprised when the man pulled another gun, a .22 calibre pistol, and shot Boggus in the neck. Boggus returned fire, killing his assailant. Boggus is the only Scottsboro Police officer killed in the line of duty and the sixth officer killed in the line of duty in the county.
Talent
Nolan Strong, lead singer for doowop group The Diablos was born on January 22, 1934 on North Houston Street in Scottsboro. The Diablos’ first popular recording was The Wind. The song is listed in the top ten of the 100 Greatest Detroit Songs Ever by The Detroit Metro Times. Strong died in Detroit in 1977.
Claude “Curly” Putman was born near Princeton in 1931. He wrote over 800 songs, including “Green, Green Grass of Home,” a song about the singer’s finally rejoining family and community when he is brought home to be buried. Ironically, Putman was not buried in Princeton.
In 1914, Lucille Benson, Jackson County’s most recognizable voice, was born in Stevenson. She was discovered in the home with her 23-year-old deceased mother by her aunt Elma Kirby Benson. Mrs. Benson took the months-old Lucille, originally named Virginia Morris, to her home in Scottsboro where she was raised to adulthood. Lucille appeared in over 38 television series, 14 big screen movies, 23 made for TV movies.
Novelist Bill Heath was born in Lake Village, Arkansas. in 1924. He relocated to Scottsboro after the death of his mother at the age of two months. Heath published 8 novels and 28 short stories, and he scripted 3 television shows.
Ethel “Babs” Hodges Deal was born in Scottsboro in 1929. She would publish 12 novels, several of which were set in a town similar to Scottsboro in which contemporary readers could identify townspeople and locales.
John D. “Cast” King of Pisgah recorded eight music tracks for Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis. None of the tracks was released until a Sun Records retrospective was issued almost 40 years later.
Weather
Temperatures in Scottsboro dropped to 15 below zero in 1963, exceeding the previous low of 12 degrees recorded in 1940 and matching the recorded low in 1905. The National Weather Service keeps records for Huntsville, not for Jackson County, and it lists the coldest days on record as January 21, 1985 and January 30, 1966 when temperatures reached 11 below zero.
The “blizzard of the century” hit the eastern US in 1993, dumping 12 inches of snow in parts of Jackson County. Power was out for days in many rural communities, especially on Sand Mountain.
The “Flood of the Century” hit the Tennessee Valley in March of 1973, bringing the highest water levels since the TVA impoundment of Lake Guntersville 40 years before. The water levels in Guntersville Lake from that storm have not been equalled in the decades since.
Government agencies took thermometers from local weather observer Kenzie Bobo in 1954 to verify their accuracy after they registered 105 degrees on September 4 and 5 of 1954. The accuracy of the instruments was verified. The highest temperature ever recorded in for Jackson County was 109 degrees on July 13, 1930. The highest temperature in Huntsville was 111 on July 29, 1930. The highest temperature ever recorded in Alabama was 112 degrees, registered in Bibb County on September 6, 1925.
Jackson Tales is a collaborative effort between the Jackson County Sentinel and The Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA). Readers with an interest in the history of our county and in its most colorful characters are invited to join the JCHA. Yearly dues are $20 (or $15 for those over 65). Life memberships are $150. Membership requests should be mailed to JCHA, Post Office Box 1494, Scottsboro, AL 35768-1494.
