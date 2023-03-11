This is the first of two installments of Jackson Tales that will recount some of the more dramatic, sensational, or bizarre incidents to occur in our county in the last 150 years. The topics include: legal executions, memorable murders, officers killed in the line of duty, local talent, and weather. Next time’s Jackson Tales will cover disasters and quirky facts. 

Legal Executions 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.