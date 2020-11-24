Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
• Kutina Hawes, 31 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassment.
• Timothy Ray Green, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Adam Brock Gifford, 35 of Estillfork, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Roman Rafael Mero Garcia, 21 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication.
• Brandy Leann Durham, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal mischief first degree.
• Jacinto Garcia Cordova, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• John Adam Cooper, 36 of Bryant, was charged with fleeing to elude, criminal littering, public intoxication and failure to appear.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
• Joshua D. Hutchen, 29 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jacinto Garcia Cordova, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Sam David Evans Jr., 38 of Hollywood, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Gamble, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Chase Goolesby, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Christopher Blake Medlock, 36 of Dutton, was charged with receiving stolen property second degree.
• Jimmy Shadrick, 54 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was ordered to serve 48 hours in the county jail.
• Cynthia Smith, 45 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Breanna J. Wade, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
• Thomas York, 64 of Bridgeport, was charged with assault third degree.
• Frank Kevin Calhoun, 64 of Scottsboro, was arrested on an amended probation revocation.
• Dana Mechelle Grider, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Keith Miller, 22 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to pay.
• Christopher Leon Thomas, 37 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
• Leonard Clemons Ray, 72 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
• Jacinto Garcia Cordova, 46 of Huntsville, was charged with promoting prison contraband second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Smith, 30 of Fyffe, was ordered to serve three days in the city jail.
• Breanna Wade, 25 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve one day in the city jail.
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
• Patrick LaDale Brown, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear and possession of marijuana second degree.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
• Jason Lee Oyler, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joe Joyner, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mark Brendon Parker, 33 of Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, NOV. 22
• Danielle Marcelle Stewart, 35 of Hollywood, was charged with violation of court order.
• Zachary A. Nichols, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
• Christy Lashelle Highfield, 30 of Sylvania, was charged with violation of court order.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 37 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.