On Jan. 14, Family First Medicine, a local clinic with locations in Rainsville and Scottsboro, saw its Scottsboro location have a line of over 20 cars awaiting drive-thru care.
The line forms around the parking lot of Pruett Place, the mall area in which Family First is located. A couple months ago, they would see about 30 patients per day. They’ve seen 86 so far today with the line outside. continuing to grow. This surge in patients is largely due to another outbreak of COVID-19, this time from the Omicron variant.
“We knew the influx was coming, we didn’t expect such a big one,” Sherry Gross, office manager of Scottsboro Family First said. “When we hit 50-60 (patients), I thought we had peaked but it continually rises.”
According to numbers reported by the Center for Disease Control, Jackson County has had 862 COVID cases in the past seven days as of Jan. 21, marking an 81.6 percent increase, the seventh highest percentage change in the state. Highlands Medical Center reports having eight COVID positive patients as of Wednesday. One was fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, six were non vaccinated and two of those eight are currently on ventilators. Last month, Highlands they only had three patients, all non-vaccinated and neither needing ventilators.
To cover all the patients, Family First has seven staff members on a given day. Two nurse practitioners, two front-desk workers, the office manager and two medical assistants. Though only a handful of the staff are treating the patients, each member is doing their part to ensure the process can maintain order and keep moving.
“The two medical assistants’ triage and swab, we have a registered nurse that helps out, the two nurse practitioners see those patients. You have four or five people treating, doing something medically to the patients,” Gross said. “The two girls up front go outside in all kinds of weather just to get paperwork, driver’s license, co-pays. Someone is constantly walking this line outside, whether it’s a medical assistant swabbing, getting vitals or one of the girls up front getting the patient registered.”
Like many other clinics across the country, the COVID rapid test in particular has been a struggle to keep in stock, with the supply being given out as fast as it’s gathered as more people are exposed to the new variant.
On top of the regular COVID rapid tests or the take-home polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, Family First also offers monoclonal antibodies infusions when in supply of them. Patients from as far away as Birmingham have traveled to get this infusion.
"It helps to lower your viral load of the coronavirus. That way, it helps to keep you from having further difficulties such as ending up on the hospital in a respiratory. There are certain criteria for it but the ones that get that, it helps a lot. Many patients tell us that they took that and they felt better within a day or so," Gross said.
With the drive-thru line at Family First constantly having cars coming in and out, the one thing asked of the patient is patience.
"It's very difficult with the patient load, we have to make sure that we work very, very closely with the nurse practitioner or doctor to make sure that all the T's are crossed, I's are dotted and everybody is getting the care that they need," medical assistant Rebecca Murphy said. "Everybody has to remember that even though you're in a drive-thru, it's not a swab and done. Every single person gets the exact same care, some people need more tests or shots than others and every single person will see the nurse practitioner or the doctor on staff that day. Even though they're in line, you kind of have to picture it like you're sitting in a waiting room with all these people in front of you and most vehicles don't just have one person that's being seen. We've seen up to five in one vehicle so just be patient and call."
