A Section woman last seen by family members on Nov. 4 and reported missing was arrested Monday morning in Grant on a failure to appear warrant.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Hannah Nichole Stephens, 21 of Section, had last been seen in Scottsboro.
“Her dad was concerned he hadn’t talked to her,” said Harnen. “We did welfare checks but couldn’t locate her.”
Harnen said, during the time, investigators learned there was a warrant on Stephens.
“An investigator located her Monday morning in Grant and took her into custody,” said Harnen.
Stephens is now in the Jackson County Jail, awaiting bond to be set.
