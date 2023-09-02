With Labor Day coming up on Monday, Sheriff Rocky Harnen reminds citizens of Jackson County to take certain precautions while celebrating the holiday.
Harnen reminds anyone traveling for the weekend to wear a seat belt, drive sober and undistracted, know local traffic laws before driving and asks that anyone with a child use a car/booster seat. Harnen also asks that anyone taking a day out to swim, boat or float wear life jackets, follow boating safety laws, swim with a friend and keep sight of all children playing in the water.
“Since many workers receive a well-deserved Monday off, the Labor Day holiday is traditionally considered the last big weekend of the summer. It’s prime time for one last trip to the lake or river, one more backyard barbecue or the final campout of the season,” Harnen said in a statement. “We hope you enjoy the Labor Day holiday and celebrate responsibly.
