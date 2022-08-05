Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently receive a million dollar appropriation from state legislators for the construction of the college’s new workforce development center.

The appropriation was secured by State Sen. Steve Livingston. College officials said plans for the workforce development center are still be finalized.

