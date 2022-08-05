Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently receive a million dollar appropriation from state legislators for the construction of the college’s new workforce development center.
The appropriation was secured by State Sen. Steve Livingston. College officials said plans for the workforce development center are still be finalized.
Funding for this and other workforce centers throughout the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) come from a state bond issue of which Livingston and State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter were key supporters.
“We can’t say enough good things about Sen. Livingston’s support financially of workforce training in our area,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “He knows that this is a way of the future for his constituents in regard to workforce and is caring for their best interests.”
Campbell also added that Livingston and Ledbetter’s support in the legislature is opening up a new day of training through NACC and the 24 colleges in the Alabama Community College System.
NACC’s proposed workforce center is estimated to cost $25 million. Though not formalized yet, bids for the building should go out within the next few months.
