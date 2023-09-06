Family Savings Credit Union is delighted to announce the appointment of Perry Michaels as the new branch manager of the Scottsboro, Alabama location. Michaels brings an impressive background of financial expertise and community engagement, making him an exceptional fit to lead the Scottsboro, Alabama branch to new heights.
Michaels’ journey reflects a deep-rooted connection to both education and community. After graduating from North Sand Mountain High School, Michaels’ commitment to local ties is further evident in the majority of his life spent in Jackson County, Alabama. His academic pursuits led him to North Eastern Community College, where he gained the foundation for his successful career in the financial industry.
Michaels joined the FSCU team in 2012 as a loan officer, where he demonstrated his dedication to serving the community’s financial needs with integrity and excellence. In Jan. 2018, Michaels’ leadership skills shone as he assumed the role of branch manager at the Calhoun, Ga. branch, where he further expanded his impact on the credit union and its members.
In June 2023, Michaels’ leadership journey took an exciting new turn as he took on the position of branch manager at the Scottsboro, Ala. branch. With his strong background in financial services and community engagement, Michaels is poised to continue FSCU’s tradition of providing outstanding service and support to the Scottsboro, Alabama community.
Michaels’ commitment to family extends beyond his professional life. He has been married to Angela for an impressive 38 years, and together they are parents to three children and proud grandparents to four grandchildren. This strong foundation of family values aligns perfectly with FSCU’s member-centric approach.
Michaels’ appointment as the branch manager at the Scottsboro, Ala. location exemplifies FSCU’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and providing growth opportunities for dedicated individuals.
Family Savings CU is a not-for-profit financial institution serving Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama with over 72,000 members and $769 million in assets. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Etowah, Marshall, Dekalb, Jackson, Cherokee, Calhoun, Cleburne, Madison, Blount, Morgan, Cullman, Talladega, St. Clair, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattanooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Caroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglass, Murray, Whitfield and Walker counties are eligible for membership. Please contact FSCU for additional information at 888-311-3728 or visit them on the web at www.familysavingscu.com.
