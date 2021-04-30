Former Jackson County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Goodrich “Dus” Rogers has been named to the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.
Rogers most recently has been leading the business development efforts at Farmers Telecommunications in Rainsville.
“I have known Dus for 30 plus years and consider him not only a colleague but a friend,” said State Sen. Steve Livingston. “Dus and I worked closely together during his time and president and CEO at the Jackson County Economic Development Authority and now in his most recent role as business development manager at Farmerstel.”
Livingston said Rogers exhibits exceptional leadership skills, and thanks to Rogers, many industries now call Jackson County home, including Google.
“I have no doubt that Dus will provide exceptional leadership on the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees,” added Livingston. “He will continue to represent North Alabama well and will serve the community college system with integrity.”
Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell echoed Livingston, saying working closely together on the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, he saw first hand Rogers’ talents, skills, ability with people and his work ethic.
“We particularly worked together when Google chose Jackson County, and he was the main point of contact during the discussions,” said Campbell. “He will provide exceptional leadership on the board to the Alabama College System along with Chancellor Baker. Senator Livingston, the Senate and Gov. Kay Ivey made an outstanding choice to allow Dus to help lead a system that is so important to Alabama.”
