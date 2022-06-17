Three Scottsboro City Council members will seek re-election in the upcoming Aug. 23 municipal election.
Mike Ashburn (place 3), Richard “Pudge” Bailey (place 4) and Gary Stewart (place 5) each qualified Monday, according to City Clerk Whitney Phillips.
Stewart, who was appointed to the city council in December 2012, is seeking his third full term, while Ashburn and Bailey are both seeking a second term.
Phillips said, as of Friday morning, no one else has qualified for the council seats.
On the Scottsboro City Board of Education, both Jason Williams (place 3) and Patricia Cobb Stewart (place 2) have both qualified.
Cheyenne Bennett has also qualified for the place 2 seat.
Phillips said qualifying will continue until 5 p.m. on June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.