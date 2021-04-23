Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
• Kailin Allison, 26 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation and probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Brandy Leigh Arnold, 34 of Owens Cross Roads, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Billy Edward Blake, 44 of Fort Payne, was charged with two counts of attempt to elude, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register vehicle, reckless driving, failure to display insurance, theft of property first degree and burglary third degree.
• Jimmy Max Callahan, 44 of Valley Head, was charged with giving false name to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachery K. Cantrell, 22 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Terry Glenn Chance, 57 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Arthur Carl Collins Jr., 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal mischief second degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Paul Dawson, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jimmy Evans, 43 of Stevenson, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Adam Garner, 25 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jacob Allen Garrett, 23 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence second degree assault and domestic violence third degree assault.
• Ricky Lee Goin, 42 of Woodville, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment and domestic violence third degree criminal mischief.
• Jason Tyler Lee Masters, 22 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Anthony Meece, 26 of Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda Smith, 39 of Dutton, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Chad Smith, 39 of Dutton, was charged with assault third degree, harassment and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Christopher Vincent, 37 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of probation violation and two counts of bond forfeiture.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
• Jeremy Ray Talley, 44 of Grant, was charged with theft by fraudulent leasing.
• Isaiah Paige, 32 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• James Keith Guffey, 28 of Woodville, was charged with murder.
• Joshua Donald Bradford, 30 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing to elude.
• Ashley Terry Bradford, 44 of Decatur, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
• Joshua Young, 36, was arrested on a bond removal.
• James Earl Bright, 54 of Hartselle, was held in county jail for Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ashia Nicole Sledge, 29 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jeremy Don Gilliam, 37 of Athens, was arrested on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance warrant.
• Jamie Elain Hoffman-Ramirez, 39 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Shankelya Hutchins, 27 of Stevenson, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Robert W. Melzer, 55 of Scottsboro, was charged with contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear.
• Devante Mitchell, 27 of Bridgeport, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
• Brittany Carwile, 35 of Toney, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Raymond Bradford, 71 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of a court order.
• Kayla Urbano, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jimmy Wayne Johnson Jr., 33 of Hollywood, was charged with DUI.
• Dustin Keith Summerford, 35 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Earl Dodson, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
• Justin Blake Jackson, 29 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
• Phillip Madaris, 46 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Rhonda Dunn, 50 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Amber L. Hunter, 24 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Jeremy Don Gilliam, 37 of Athens, was arrested on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance warrant.
• Tilmon Martin, 42 of Section, was ordered to serve 48 hours.
