For the month of June, people can apply to be part of the Master Gardener Volunteer Program held by Alabama Extension.
Registration will go from June 1 through June 30, with the fall course starting Aug. 9 and running for four months, concluding on Nov. 9.
The course has a $150 fee and is a hybrid online and face-to-face course, with trainings being held in Bibb, Blount, Coffee, Elmore, Etowah Franklin, Mobile, Limestone, Pike, Russell and Walker counties. For people outside of these counties, you can still participate in the program tough travel will be required.
To become a Master Gardener Volunteer, interns must earn an Extension Master Gardener Course Certificate and complete a minimum of 50 Extension volunteer hours within a year span. Once certified, 25 hours of volunteer service along with 10 hours of continuing education will be required to remain active.
