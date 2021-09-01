Robert Sisk, 77 of Gurley, who was reported missing by family members last Thursday morning, was found dead Friday afternoon in a field outside of Gurley, in Madison County.
Sisk had last been seen Thursday, at 8 a.m. in Gurley, according to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities search roads and areas where his phone pinged, Harnen said, before Sisk was found Friday. Harnen said Sisk had some medical issues.
“It doesn’t appear there was any foul play involved,” said Harnen.
