Goose Pond Colony Resort will host the 40th annual Fourth of July Celebration on the banks of the Tennessee River Monday, July 4.
This is the oldest annual Fourth of July celebration in North Alabama. The tradition continues with a full evening of musical entertainment, family fun and North Alabama’s largest free firework display.
Concert starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m. Admission to the event is free. A variety of food and drinks will be available at both the amphitheater and in the parking lot next to the pool.
Food will include BBQ and assorted plates from SoCo and Forty-six/Sixty-Forty; Icees from Kona Ice; Iced coffee from Happi Pappi; Candles from The Edison Candle Company and Jewelry from David Holiday Designs.
In addition, beer will be available for purchase at the amphitheater. No outside alcoholic beverages will be allowed. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the celebration. During the fireworks display, spectators can tune to K-98 (98.3 FM) for live music and to keep updated about the show.
Beginning the summer of 2022, The Jungle Wave, an outdoor water attraction, has been added to Goose Pond Colony Resort. The Jungle Wave features water slides, water trampolines, rope swings, canoe, and kayak rentals. The Jungle Wave is an exciting activity for all ages for parties or small groups. Drop-ins are welcome but calling ahead is recommended. To book a time call 256 605 3552. If you can’t get a time on the holiday weekend it is open through September. “What better way to celebrate our freedom than through music, family activities and our spectacular fireworks show – all on the beautiful banks of the Tennessee River at Goose Pond Colony Resort,” said Lyle Sosebee, general manager of Goose Pond Colony Resort. “We appreciate the City of Scottsboro, WKEA98.3, Alabama Marine Police, Scottsboro Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for their tremendous help in making this event happen. Music lovers of all ages are going to enjoy the talent we are featuring for this year’s Fourth of July Celebration.”
The concert will feature the locally based Jess Goggans Band. The Jess Goggans Band is a local homegrown band that is based in the Northeast Alabama. Singer/songwriter Jess Goggans puts her entire soul into her music and every ounce of her heart into every single performance. The Jess Goggans band is recognized for her sultry Southern Grit, soulful melodies, and high-energy stage presence, it is said that you can literally feel her voice moving through you. Jess' music defies genre; it has been referred to as "get down music," with influences of funk, rock, and blues. She is accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the Southeast.
Daniel Smith, a regular performer at the Goose Pond Fourth of July Celebration, Smith is one of the most requested National Anthem performers in the South. He has performed the anthem at multiple sporting events for The University of Alabama, SEC Baseball Tournament, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park Triumph Superbike Classic, the Birmingham Barons, and many other events across The South.
