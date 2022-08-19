During a Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education called meeting on Thursday, the board approved the bid for artificial turfs to be placed at the Scottsboro High School baseball and softball fields. The total cost for the project totaled $1.9 million dollars with the funds coming from the capital projects plan bond money.
The baseball and softball fields have had issues for the past several years, with neither team being able to host many home games across that stretch.
