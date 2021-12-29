If you plan on celebrating the New Year holiday, authorities urge motorists not to drink and drive.
Major Greg Godfrey, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said officers will be out in force on New Year’s Eve with checkpoints throughout the city.
“If you are going to go out and drink and party, have a designated driver,” said Godfrey. “We know people want to celebrate, just don’t do it on the road.”
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said deputies will also be out looking for drunk drivers throughout the county.
“Please don’t drink and drive this weekend, or anytime for that matter,” said Phillips. “Be responsible.”
