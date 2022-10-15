Heartlite Hospice will be holding a memorial service on the square on Thursday, Oct. 20, starting at 7 p.m. The memorial service will be dedicated to those that passed away under Heartlite’s care that year. This year, they will be honoring 137 families.
Heartlite will have Joel Shiflett read the names of their deceased patients at 7 p.m., along with the opening of the luminary.
“The candle symbolizes light in the darkness of life especially individual life, illumination; it is the symbol of holy illumination of the spirit of truth. Lit in times of death, they signify the light in the next world and they represent Christ as the light,” Heartlite announced in a statement. “This year’s memorial for caregivers, family and community will be an outdoor trail along the sidewalk of luminaries in front of our office in downtown Scottsboro.”
Heartlite invites everyone in the community to attend the memorial service and has set Thursday, Oct. 27 as the rain date at the same time and place.
