KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on the potential environmental and economic impacts of installing Asian carp barriers at 10 lock and dam sites along the Tennessee River. Documents related to this proposal can be found at www.tva.com/nepa.
TVA is not the lead agency for controlling the spread of Asian carp in the Tennessee River but is supporting a national multiagency effort to control Asian carp in the river system.
TVA is hosting a virtual public information session on Thursday, July 15, starting at 6 p.m. ET, to discuss the scope of the proposed project. Register for the virtual live event at https://www.tva.com/about-tva/get-involved-stay-involved. A recording of the event will be available to view after it ends.
Comments must be received by August 5, 2021, and can be sent to nepa@tva.gov or mailed to Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B, Knoxville, TN 37902.
All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and will be available for public inspection.
