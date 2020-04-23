Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday held a joint press conference to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19. She said her stay-at-home order issued two-and-a-half weeks ago will remain in place until at least April 30.
An executive committee is taking suggestions on how to best re-start the state’s economy without allowing the coronavirus to rebound.
Joining the governor were State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, State Finance Director Kelly Butler, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington and Alabama Superintendent of Banking Mike Hill.
“Keep doing what you are doing,” Ivey said. “Before we can fully open, we’ve got to increase our testing capacity. We have tested about 1 percent of our state’s population. The rate of this disease has to decline more than it has. We have to be careful and cautious, and do it in a smart, productive way. Our decisions must be data-driven rather than date-driven. We can do this, and we will do this.”
Ivey said officials must “strike the proper balance between keeping the people healthy and protecting our economy. We want to help each of you get back on your feet as soon as possible. Nobody wants to get this economy going again more than I do. We’ve lost too many loved ones, and our way of life has been turned upside down, but better days are ahead.”
As of Tuesday morning, Alabama has 5,342 cases, 190 reported deaths, 178 verified deaths and has conducted 48,387 tests for the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Despite the case numbers, there is considerable political pressure on Ivey to re-open businesses.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that businesses like gyms, barbers and hair stylists would be allowed to reopen this Friday, April 24. Theaters and restaurants will follow on Monday, April 27. Florida opened its beaches to the public again this week. Also, Congressman Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, sent Ivey recommendations from the Alabama's 5th Congressional District Advisory Committee asking the governor to immediately repeal and rescind all Alabama stay-at-home orders.
Dr. Harris urged the public to remain patient while Alabama follows the data for a few more days before announcing changes.
“Dawn is breaking pretty soon, and we encourage people to hang in there a little longer,” Harris said. “The surge has been contained, and we are very happy about that. As people have stayed home and stayed away from people who are sick, it has made us a lot more confident going forward
“In terms of testing, we want to feel comfortable that we can test people when they need to be tested and eventually, have it available like taking a rapid strep test at any urgent care. No one in the country is near that point yet. We need to be able to respond when we see outbreaks occurring and get those people tested as soon as possible, along with contact tracing,” Harris added.
The White House guidelines provided solid criteria to re-open each state, including 14 days of downward trajectory in the number of COVID-19 cases and having the hospital capacity to handle cases, etc. Harris said he feels that the state’s hospitals have not been overwhelmed.
The Alabama Department of Labor has paid out over $264 million in claims and $164 million in stimulus relief since April 8, Washington said. Overall, there have been 306,000 new filings.
“I know there is a lot of tension and frustration for those experiencing difficulty filing for unemployment,” he said. To remedy the issues, his department has enlisted an outside call center vendor that took 650 calls on Monday alone.
Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at The Times-Journal in Fort Payne.
