For one candidate, she got here following a church sermon by her pastor in April. For another candidate, she made it here because no one else chose to run.
It paid off for Cheyenne Bennett and Donna Fredrick Tuesday evening as city voters elected them into office, Bennett to Place 2 on the Scottsboro City Board of Education and Fredrick to Place 5 of the Scottsboro City Council.
Fredrick, who came up short 10 years ago in a long, grueling campaign for probate judge after which she said she would never do it again, defeated incumbent Gary Stewart 723-449.
“I appreciate Gary’s service and his time he put in, 10 years,” said Fredrick. “We had a good relationship through this, and we still do.”
With the win, the city council will have two females for only the second time ever and first time in nearly 30 years as Frederick joins Nita Tolliver. The last time to females serviced at the same time on the city council was 1994 (Josephine Smith and Sandy Walker Kean).
Fredrick said she chose to run because no one else qualified. It was the lightest city election in nearly 80 years with only two contested races.
“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to serve,” said Fredrick. “I enjoy helping people and believe I have a lot to offer.”
Only 1,178 votes were cast Tuesday, according to City Clerk Whitney Phillips. Phillips said the city has 11,419 registered voters.
“I appreciate everyone who came out to vote,” said Fredrick. “I always appreciate my family and friends who supported me. There were so many people who helped along the way.”
Bennett, who worked on turning the city pink as part of her social media campaign, was the top vote-getter Tuesday, defeating incumbent Patricia Cobb Stewart 793-385.
“It was a lot of hard work,” said Bennett. “Tonight, it paid off.”
Bennett said all the support she received was special.
“Scottsboro is ready for change,” she said. “I am ready to go to work for the 2,419 students in the school system, including my own.”
