A Flat Rock man, who evaded county authorities since July, was apprehended Sunday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Kenneth Joe Bishop, 32 of Flat Rock, had numerous outstanding arrest warrants stemming from a July 17 vehicle pursuit where Bishop allegedly assaulted a sheriff’s deputy in an effort to escape being arrested.
Harnen said members of the sheriff’s patrol division received information on the possible whereabouts Sunday.
“Based on this information, deputies responded to a residence on County Road 497 in Flat Rock, where a stolen vehicle was located which was believed to be in possession of Bishop,” said Harnen.
Harnen said the persons at the residence denied that Bishop was there and initially denied entry to the residence to search for Bishop.
“After investigators were contacted and were in the process of obtaining a search warrant, permission was granted to search for Bishop,” said Harnen. “During the search, Bishop was located, hiding in the attic of the residence, and was arrested without further incident.”
Harnen said during the July 17 incident Bishop was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia which were recovered by deputies. Bishop is also being charged in a Oct. 24 incident involving assaulting a female, Harnen said.
“He is also a suspect in another assault involving a female in Flat rock which was also reported on Oct. 24,” said Harnen.
Bishop has been charged with assault third degree, assault second degree, escape third degree, escape first degree, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, failure to appear in court and a probation revocation stemming from a trafficking in methamphetamine charge.
Bishop is currently in the Jackson County Jail on a $2,400 bond.
Harnen said three other people were arrested Sunday in connection with Bishop’s arrest.
Jess Allison, 19 of Flat Rock, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allison is in the Jackson County Jail on a $5,300 bond.
William Haggard, 23 of Higdon, and Sheena Haggard, 24 of Flat Rock, were both charged with obstruction of justice.
William Haggard remains in jail, while Sheena Haggard has been released on a $2,500 bond.
