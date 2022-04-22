The W.E.T. Foundation, a local non-profit focused on protecting and preserving Lake Guntersville, partnered with Jacksonville State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research (CEDBR) located in Jacksonville, Alabama, to analyze the economic impact and associated economic effect of the Guntersville Lake and the contiguous river region.
The analysis included the FY2019-2020 local economic factors. It was focused on both Marshall and Jackson counties and considered the contiguous region of Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Madison and Morgan counties in the regional analysis area.
For 2020, total economic activity attributable to Marshall and Jackson Counties is approximately $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion when including the regional analysis area. This activity includes roughly $24 million of economic impact and the remainder as the economic effect.
“Guntersville Lake is the core of economic development and survival for Jackson County,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “The Lake provides water for residents and industries, supports flood control, and is the anchor for recreation and tourism in Jackson County. Spanning the entire length of Jackson County from the Alabama/Tennessee State line to Marshall County, it is an incredible landmark and attracts people from all across the country. This study highlighted just how significant the economic impact is on Jackson and Marshall counties – $1.2 billion. We appreciate Jacksonville State University for conducting this study and the partners who made it possible.”
My Lake Guntersville is dedicated to the protection and preservation of the lake. Through this study, they hope to showcase further the many contributions of Guntersville Lake to its surrounding areas and increase community involvement in keeping the lake beautiful, clean, and healthy. The public can donate to help with these efforts at mylakeguntersville.com.
“Tourism has long been one of our greatest economic drivers in Marshall County and at the center of tourism is Lake Guntersville,” said Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports. “The surrounding natural resources of our state parks, hiking, and biking trails, as well as businesses such as campgrounds and tackle shops, boat dealers, and others, continue to prosper as the lake’s popularity grows. The viability of the lake is important to the future of our region, and we remain committed to preserving this natural resource that impacts not just our economy but our daily life.”
Jacksonville State University’s analysis will contribute to the growth of Marshall and Jackson counties by revealing the benefits of preservation for the local economies. The study is available for the community to view on the “My Lake Guntersville” website’s preserve page: https://mylakeguntersville.com/preserve/.
“This analysis shows the ‘big picture’ of the economic impact and effect that a beautiful natural asset such as Guntersville Lake has on a local and regional economy,” said Jennifer Green, JSU’s CEDBR director. “To maintain the economic contribution Guntersville Lake attributes, all aspects of the lake’s health needs to be supported from environmental, municipal, county, state, and federal levels. Our Center was honored to be asked to provide this analysis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.