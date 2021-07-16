During Thursday’s Scottsboro City Schools Board of Education meeting, the board passed a plan to rebuild both the baseball and softball fields.
The plan is to have Gameday Athletic Surfaces to “aerate, laser grade, top dress and fertilize” both the baseball and softball fields at a cost of $10,000 with Scottsboro City Schools providing the sand required, costing $4,224 plus trucking to move 192 tons of sand.
Gameday Athletic Surfaces will also rebuild the infield to the baseball field for $11,654. The total cost of the project will be $25,878 plus any potential trucking fees for the sand.
Scottsboro City Schools plan to have both fields completed before baseball and softball season.
