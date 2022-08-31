Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
• James Allen Stacy, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandy Rhodes, 45 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Logan Patrick McGee, 21 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a bond removal and bond forfeiture.
• Adam McDowell, 37 of Higdon, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Layne Heath Gerbig, 27 of Woodville, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Larry Steven Dixon, 49 of Flat Rock, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation and domestic violence third degree harassment.
• Olincer Flores-Becerra, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft by deception first degree.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
• Makayla Letson, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Timothy Blake Allen, 28 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail on a drug court sanction.
• George Michael Isbell, 57 of Paint Rock, was charged with harassment.
• Angela McAbee, 46 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Patrick Lavon McCamey, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of trafficking fentanyl.
• William Slayton, 53 of Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Christopher Young, 51 of Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication, illegal possession of alcoholic beverages and possession of marijuana second degree.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
• Cleveland Johnson, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Lillya Chloe Langley, 18 of Trenton, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hunter Lowrance, 18 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
• Chadwick Garland Cavin, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault second degree of law enforcement officer, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and attempted theft of property first degree.
MONDAY, AUG. 29
• Clarence William Durden, 49 of Section, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Carrie Annette Phillips, 45 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Lynn Lanier Waldo, 36 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
• Devida Shante Douglas, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Johnson Cornelison, 79 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• Benjamin Raven Rush, 21 of Sylvania, was arrested on a criminal mischief second degree warrant.
• Terry Shawn Hambrick, 34 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Olincer Flores-Becerra, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft by deception first degree.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
• Garry Nicholas Neeley, 39 of Guntersville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Candice Lauren Mount, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Daniel Kane Thompson, 42 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Patrick Lavon McCamey, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of trafficking fentanyl.
• Brandon Kyle Johnson, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
• Ralfi Ramirez, 31 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with DUI.
• Menfil Ramirez, 23 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication.
• Brayan Ramirez, 24 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication.
• William Charles Sparks, 31 of Henagar, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Shameka Yenice Hopkins, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
