The faculty at Collins Intermediate has selected three outstanding students as the Students of the Month for March. One student is chosen from each of the three grades. The teachers nominate a student from their homeroom then one is named for this honor.
Teachers nominate students who have demonstrated leadership among their peers and have displayed exemplary behavior in speech and action.
Kylie Pope is the fourth grader selected for the honor this month. She is the daughter of Nicholas Pope and Brittney Frazier. Kylie is in Hannah Green’s homeroom.
The fifth grader chosen for March is Emilee Stone. She is the daughter of Tommy and Kimberly Hammonds. Emilee is a student in Sarah Hoge’s homeroom.
Gage Parrett is the sixth grader named for this honor this month. He is the son of James and Ashley Parrett and Clay and Stacey Mantooth. Gage is a student in Sandi Patterson’s homeroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.