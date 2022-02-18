Earlier this week, the Scottsboro City Council voted to award a deed of some wholesale property from the city to the Ben Sanford Boys and Girls Club.
With this deed, four years of planning will finally begin to swing into action, ending with a 2,500 square feet multi-purpose facility for the club, with playground equipment and a regulation 90-foot outdoor basketball court outside.
With this facility, the Ben Sanford Boys and Girls Club hope to be able to host STEM competitions for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama, host concerts for their choir and potentially start some programs for the elderly.
The project will cost an estimated $350,000, with the funds coming from a $2 million dollar donation the Redstone bank made to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. Some additional funding will be available after the local Taco Bell donated some money to the club.
With the Ben Sanford club celebrating its 20th anniversary on Nov. 2, they’re hoping they can celebrate the milestone in style.
“I’m hoping that we can have our grand opening by then but it just depends on construction,” director James Allen said.
