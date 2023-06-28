Many graduates of Scottsboro High School and Jackson County High Schools are attending college. 

Colleges have released the names of students who were named to their Dean’s List and President’s List.  Those students and the college they attend are listed along with their hometown.

Calhoun Community College

David Cookston, Scottsboro, President’s List

Joshua Patterson, Scottsboro, Dean’s List

University of Montevallo

Alexis Porter, Pisgah, Dean’s List

Carmen Avans, Scottsboro, President’s List

Alayna Butler, Scottsboro, President’s List

Laney McMichael, Scottsboro, President’s List

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Ailikuti Alimujang, Bryant, Dean’s List’

Avery Breeanne Atkins, Hollywood, President’s List

Caitlin Bell, Pisgah, Dean’s List

Adonis Marquise Hendrieth, Scottsboro, President’s List

Arissa Mae Allison, Scottsboro, Dean’s List

Cheyenne Hardin, Scottsboro, Dean’s List

Emma Christae McBride, Scottsboro, President’s List

Jennifer Vega-Gonzalez, Section, President’s List

Leigha Ashlyn Kirby, Section, Dean’s List

Diego J. Delany, Woodville, Dean’s List

University of Tennessee 

Daniel A. Evans, Scottsboro, Dean’s List

University of South Alabama

Jacob Smith, Scottsboro, President’s Scholars  

Katherine Tucker, Estillfork, President’s Scholars

Huntingdon College

Isabella Grace Johnson, Flat Rock, Dean’s List

William Everett Jones, Scottsboro, Dean’s List of High Honors

University of Mississippi

John Everett, Scottsboro, Dean’s Honor Roll

Abby Elizabeth Carroll, Section, Chancellor’s Honor Roll

Freed-Hardeman University

William Shelton, Scottsboro, President’s List

Shorter University

Weston Avans, Scottsboro, Dean’s List

Lindsay Chisenall, Bridgeport, Dean’s List

Collin Lockard, Scottsboro, Dean’s List

Easton Parker, Woodville, Dean’s List

