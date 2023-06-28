Many graduates of Scottsboro High School and Jackson County High Schools are attending college.
Colleges have released the names of students who were named to their Dean’s List and President’s List. Those students and the college they attend are listed along with their hometown.
Calhoun Community College
David Cookston, Scottsboro, President’s List
Joshua Patterson, Scottsboro, Dean’s List
University of Montevallo
Alexis Porter, Pisgah, Dean’s List
Carmen Avans, Scottsboro, President’s List
Alayna Butler, Scottsboro, President’s List
Laney McMichael, Scottsboro, President’s List
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Ailikuti Alimujang, Bryant, Dean’s List’
Avery Breeanne Atkins, Hollywood, President’s List
Caitlin Bell, Pisgah, Dean’s List
Adonis Marquise Hendrieth, Scottsboro, President’s List
Arissa Mae Allison, Scottsboro, Dean’s List
Cheyenne Hardin, Scottsboro, Dean’s List
Emma Christae McBride, Scottsboro, President’s List
Jennifer Vega-Gonzalez, Section, President’s List
Leigha Ashlyn Kirby, Section, Dean’s List
Diego J. Delany, Woodville, Dean’s List
University of Tennessee
Daniel A. Evans, Scottsboro, Dean’s List
University of South Alabama
Jacob Smith, Scottsboro, President’s Scholars
Katherine Tucker, Estillfork, President’s Scholars
Huntingdon College
Isabella Grace Johnson, Flat Rock, Dean’s List
William Everett Jones, Scottsboro, Dean’s List of High Honors
University of Mississippi
John Everett, Scottsboro, Dean’s Honor Roll
Abby Elizabeth Carroll, Section, Chancellor’s Honor Roll
Freed-Hardeman University
William Shelton, Scottsboro, President’s List
Shorter University
Weston Avans, Scottsboro, Dean’s List
Lindsay Chisenall, Bridgeport, Dean’s List
Collin Lockard, Scottsboro, Dean’s List
Easton Parker, Woodville, Dean’s List
