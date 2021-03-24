Pisgah High School student Gracie McKee was one of the two students selected as the March Students of the Month at the Earnest Pruitt Center of Technology.
She is a sophomore at Pisgah.
McKee is an honor student and member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of the History Club, FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.
This teenager says that cosmetology is her favorite school subject. She is enrolled in the cosmetology program at EPCOT and says, “Mrs. Lea is the best teacher.”
McKee plans to continue her study of cosmetology so she can become a cosmetologist when she graduates from high school.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys spending time with the people she loves. She also spends time with her dog, Tucker.
She is the daughter of Tommy and Ra’chelle McKee. She has one brother named Samuel. Her grandparents are Tommy and Linda McKee and Rex and Gail Cash.
She attends The Well in Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.