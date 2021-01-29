Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
• Bradley Keith Bell, 50 of Fort Payne, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear and negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Charles Riley Liles, 21 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop, reckless driving and improper lane usage.
• Elijiah Hamilton, 39 of Section, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Megan Gibson, 25 of Pisgah, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
• Amy Marie Fellger, 36 of Hollywood, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
• David Glenn Townson, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Misty Randolph, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with a drug court violation.
• Larry Dale Brown, 39 of Pisgah, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Jonathan Matthew Brown, 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
• Holly Holder, 34 of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jeremy David McKinney, 42 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Tony Ray Sargent Jr., 30 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Justin Lee West, 28 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with theft of property first degree.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
• Byron Keith Terry, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a violation of court order warrant.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
• Jonathan Matthew Brown, 37 of Rising Fawn, Georgia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Pamela Reitz, 34 of Dunlap, Tennessee, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Julia Michelle Brown, 43 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
• Clarence W. Hornsby, of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Tanner Brewer, 21 of Huntsville, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Barrett Eastham, 46 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve three days in city jail.
• Zechariah Warren Smith, 39 of Grant, was charged with public intoxication.
• Douglas E. Mershon, 53 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve eight days in city jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.