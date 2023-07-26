During his report near the end of the Scottsboro City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Jim McCamy provided some updates on some of the road work currently taking place.
First, McCamy said that the Highway 72 and County Park Road intersection should re-open in three weeks. He also said that traffic signals at Whataburger are currently being worked on, with a pair of signal poles being poured last week.
The Highway 35 and Micah Way work started last week, working on both that intersection and Micah Way, with the bid for the frontage road expected to come in the next three or four weeks.
“Patience to everybody, we’re getting there, it’s just going to take time. It’s some of the growing pains,” McCamy said.
McCamy also stated that Ashmore Lane and Scott Street should be paved this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.