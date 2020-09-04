Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2
• A report of simple assault on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of harassment on Moss View Road in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 21 in Scottsboro.
• A report of theft on County Road 88 in Pisgah.
• A report of fraud on Highway 65 in Hollytree.
• A report of theft on Country Side Lane in Hollywood.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 468 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on County Road 708 in Flat Rock.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3
• A report of disorderly conduct on Margaret Avenue in Section.
• A report of theft on County Road 96 in Stevenson.
• A report of theft on County Road 336 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on County Road 42 in Fackler.
• A report of a domestic dispute on County Road 42 in Hollywood.
• A report of theft on County Road 442 in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 1
• Analyn Wilks, 49 of Madison, was charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing from law enforcement.
• Aurelio Miguel Miguel, 23 of Scottsboro, was charged with identity theft, possession of a forged instrument second degree and obstructing justice by giving a false identification.
• Zachary Chance, 30 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Jamie Lorean Adams, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2
• Roy Anthony Baker, 45 of Higdon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Tyler Bennett, 24 of Sylvania, was charged with probation violation.
• Larry Michael Golden Jr., 48 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Joshua Shawn Hastings, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude, escape second degree and two counts of failure to pay.
• Tabetha Lee Mullican, 22 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft first degree and financial exploitation of the elderly first degree.
• Brandon Heath Pope, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3
• Joshua Lee Morrow, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Derek Austin Rothell, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Tyler Wesley Bennett, 44 of Sylvania, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Carter Doran Gasque, 50 of Langston, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Chad Adkins, 33 of Jasper, Tennessee, was held in county jail for another agency.
• Joshua Paul Akins, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jennifer India Burroughs, 35 of Section, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• Donnie Privett, 41, was charged with failure to appear.
• David Lee Templeton, 24 of Henagar, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• John Keith Williams, 42 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Crystal Dawn Wilson, 47 of Lacey Springs, was arrested on a bond revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2
• At 1:41 p.m., a report of duty upon striking an unattended vehicle in the 1500 block of East Willow Street.
• At 2:27 p.m., a report of escape second degree and attempt to elude in the 100 block of west Laurel Street.
• At 3:16 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 800 block of Tupelo Pike.
• At 3:36 p.m., a report of duty upon striking fixtures upon the highway in the 400 block of Martin Street.
• At 4:06 p.m., a report of utility diversion in the 1400 block of Porter Road.
• At 4:25 p.m., a report of harassing communications in the 100 block of Marsie Drive.
• At 4:41 p.m., a report of violation of protection order in the 2900 block of South Broad Street.
• At 5:16 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3
• At 8:43 a.m., a report of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft fourth degree in the 700 block of Market Street.
• At 12:48 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree (shoplifting) in the 500 block of Willow Street.
• At 1:17 p.m., a report of domestic violence third degree in the 2000 block of Moody Ridge Road.
• At 1:48 p.m., a report of DUI in the 1600 block of Willow Street.
ARRESTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 1
• Jamie Lorean Adams, 32 of Stevenson, was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Evegheni Victor Petrue, 33 of Orlando, Florida, was charged with theft fourth degree.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 2
• Richard Henry Hill, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Brandon Heath Pope, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Shawn Hastings, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude and escape second degree.
• Tabetha Lee Mullican, 22 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of theft first degree and financial exploitation of the elderly first degree.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3
• Donna Marie Justice, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree simple assault.
• Jerry Lebron Hobbs, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Patrick Adams Buffington, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
