In October, the late Ann Maxie Everett was posthumously inducted into the Lincoln Memorial University’s Professional Hall of Fame. The university is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Everett passed away on March 2, 2021 at the age of 81.
According to her son, Alan Everett, Everett is the artist of the painting of a beloved LMU campus landmark, the Spring House.
Alan Everett said his mother painted the piece when she was conducting a summer art workshop on the LMU campus in the 1970s.
“Many LMU alumni have enjoyed prints of the Spring House painting since then,” said Alan Everett.
Jackson County Circuit Judge John Graham wrote a letter of recommendation for Everett’s inclusion in the LMU Professional Hall of Fame.
“Ann Everett’s most lasting gift to our community was the gift of inspiration,” Graham wrote.
As an educator in the DeKalb County School System and at Northeast Alabama Community College, Everett influenced countless lives. Her first theatre production at Northeast had only 25 people in attendance. By the time she retired in 2000, more than 18,000 people attended performances during the 2000 season.
“Countless students in her classes and actors on her stage were given the gift of inspiration,” said Graham. “Ann taught us that there was a great, big world out there; taught us how to bring that world to us in the imagination of the stage; taught us that we could go and do and see for ourselves and be a part of all that lies beyond these mountains and valleys we call home.”
Everett was born on Dec. 4, 1939 in Harlan County, Kentucky to parents, Chester and Marie Maxie. Her parents taught her and her two sisters the importance of education. She graduated high school in 1957 and attended Georgetown, Moorehead, University of Kentucky and Lincoln Memorial University. She received a master’s degree at Auburn University.
She met Horace McWhorter Everett Jr. at Lincoln Memorial and they were later married, spending six decades together and raising two children, Kimberly Jo Everett and Alan Everett. Mr. Everett passed away in December 2019.
She spent her life in education, teaching many years at Plainview High School in Rainsville. In retirement, Everett continued making a difference and stayed active in the community before her death.
