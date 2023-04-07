Everyone who has ever stood in the Scott cemetery and read the account of how Scottsboro founder Robert T. Scott died has to wonder what Scott had that was so valuable to the Union commander that he tortured a 63-year-old man to death, forcing him to pull a wagon in the heat of June until he dropped dead. Popular theory says that the Union chose to abuse Scott so because they wanted his horses and he had hidden them. But historian Ann Chambless always contended that Scott’s last job as Salt Agent played a key role.
In February, I found microfilmed salt records in the Alabama Archives. I regretted finding these records after Ann’s death when she could not appreciate them. These “new” documents made me wonder if Ann was right.
Robert Scott had a long history of government service. He was twice elected to the Legislature from Madison County before he settled here in 1830, where he bought a tavern (hotel and restaurant) on the stage road in Bellefonte and was editor of the Bellefonte Courier. He was Jackson County’s representative to the Legislature in 1832 and 1836. In 1838, Scott was elected Clerk of the Circuit Court. The county tried to re-elect him to the Legislature four times in 1839 but each time, he was denied the seat because he held another county office. When his term as clerk ended, he returned to the Legislature in 1842.
He travelled to Washington frequently, using his law training to negotiate for the State and for citizens. He settled the aftermath of the State Bank failure and a boundary dispute with Georgia. He recovered money due the State for participation in the Indian and Mexican wars. He also negotiated claims from Alabama citizens that required help from people in Washington to resolve, such a procurement of land warrants. Robert Scott was so well known and respected across the state that he was encouraged to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in 1857, but declined.
Scott’s history of government service led to the final appointment, the one that probably took his life: as Salt Agent for Jackson County.
Salt was an essential commodity. It was used to preserve food before the days of refrigeration, and to cure leather as well. Farmers with no access to salt had to percolate the dirt from the floors of their smokehouses to extract the brine, and evaporate the water to preserve their meats.Alabama suffered a shortage of this vital commodity because of Union blockades of southern ports and from the loss of northeastern salt suppliers. The small supply of salt available in 1861 was sold at inflated prices, well beyond the means of most Alabama farmers who depended on it.
The Alabama Salt Commission was created December 9, 1862 under Act 38 of the Alabama General Assembly. This act authorized the creation of a commission to guarantee the ”people of Alabama access to supplies of salt at a reasonable price.” Alabama Act 38 gave the governor authority to appoint a Salt Commissioner whose primary responsibility was to purchase, manufacture, and transport salt, rationing it at 25 pounds per family per year. The Salt Commissioner provided each county with salt, but it was the county’s responsibility to set up an infrastructure for the equitable distribution of this precious commodity to its citizens.
So who would the governor appoint as Jackson County’s Salt Agent but Robert Scott, the man who had served the county faithfully in so many capacities already?
Where did the state get its salt supply? There was a source inside the state in Clarke County and lesser salt mines in Washington and Mobile Counties, but in-state salt manufacturing capacity could not keep pace with the needs of the citizens.
The state contracted with firms in Saltville, VA and New Iberia, LA to meet this shortfall. The salt from Saltville, VA was meant to go to the northern part of the state so that local mines in the southern part could serve needs in the southern part of the state. This route from Virginia proved less satisfactory as the war dragged on because supply routes were attacked by Union forces.
Jackson County was particularly lucky when it came to accessing the salt supply in Saltville, VA. Robert Scott would have been acquainted with James White, the Salt King of Abingdon, VA. White was 30 years older than young Robert Scott. Born in Pennsylvania, White was a frontier industrialist who operated a “chain” of retail stores and in doing so, acquired large tracts of land in Jackson, Madison, Morgan, and Limestone Counties. He began producing salt in the town of Saltville around 1802. His operation was close to the Holston River and gave him access to one of the main commercial routes in early Alabama—the Tennessee River.
White had a second home in Huntsville; in fact, Whitesburg took his name from James White. His son Addison managed his huge plantation in Hollywood near Black Ankle, and Addison White and Robert Scott were both heavily invested in Memphis and Charleston Railroad stock and did much to influence the route of the railroad. His grandson portrays him in the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll.
Before the Salt Act was passed in November 1862, Scott was already amassing the money and resources to guarantee a salt supply for Jackson County. With his wealth tied up in land and railroad stock and Confederate currency, he needed to know he could turn to wealthy Jackson County residents for their help, so on October 27, 1862, he wrote Thomas Snodgrass, James T. Skelton, and James M. Parks (two of his sons-in-law), asking them to stand as sureties of his bond for the salt and distribution of salt for Jackson County. These letters are housed in the Alabama Archives in the records of the State Auditor John A. Graham.
With his surety bonds in place, Scott would have needed a location where the salt resources of the county could be safely stored, probably a barn or several geographically dispersed barns, but definitely not at the freight depot since the Union Army had occupied Huntsville in April 1862 and essentially remained there throughout the rest of the war.
Union General O. M. Mitchel’s men destroyed the Memphis and Charleston tracks into and out of Huntsville but passage was clear in the first half of 1863 between Scottsboro and Huntsville. We know this because Scott travelled to Huntsville on several occasions negotiating salt delivery for Jackson County. On April 23, 1863 J. D. Ledbetter, whose home in Larkinsville served breakfast to train travelers, gave Scott a receipt for him to file with the state auditor documenting three breakfasts he had served to Scott traveling on the 6 am train since January 1, 1863. Scott went to Huntsville on November 18, 1862 on salt business, where he paid W. H. Clay $2.75 for his tavern (room and board) bill. He was back in Huntsville January 20, 1863 and amassed $1.74 in room and board charges. He was in Huntsville again on March 3, 1863 and spent $4.00, and again on April 23, These slips of paper are the equivalent of a modern expense report. Scott needed this documentation to be reimbursed by the state for his travel expenses.
Once he had set up his salt shipments from Saltville, Scott needed a way to inform Jackson County citizens about the availability of the salt, so he had circulars printed on December 2, 1862 by W. G. Figuroa, 100 circulars printed for $5.00 These would be posted all over the county, in stores, train depots, post offices, and public meeting places and would include the dates and places where salt could be purchased.
He had ordered salt from Saltville but residents needed salt immediately, and Scott was forced to pay high prices to John V. Gross for salt to sell while he waited on his Saltville shipment. By January 24, Scott’s salt from Saltville, VA began to arrive by wagon. The drivers would have travelled 295 miles if the trip had been made on Interstate 81. It is logical that the drivers would not have used even the best-existing, most efficient road available, as they needed to avoid the Union army. Scott paid five wagon drivers from Saltville $24 per sack of salt to deliver bags of salt. He got receipts from these men to file back with the state auditor.
He also paid freight charges to the agent J. H. Williams for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. A receipt on January 31, 1863 establishes that Scott paid $507.24 in freight charges on 3,118 sacks of salt delivered by train.
Scott was back in Huntsville April 23 for a longer stay, since his tavern cost was $7. And back again for a longer visit on May 7. On the May 7 trip, he also visited the Huntsville Democrat newspaper office and had more salt circulars printed. Importantly, this is the first time Scott needed the permission of the Union army occupying Huntsville to perform his tasks. Among his receipts was a travel pass granted to him by Union Provost Marshal John Lane.
The last receipt is of particular interest since it was issued after Scott’s death, showing that the auditors in Montgomery were not aware of Scott’s death a month after it occurred. Scott had received four wagonloads of salt from Virginia and a shipment by rail through his association with the White family in Huntsville and he was about to begin distribution of this vital commodity to the citizens of Jackson County. Scott had ordered 350 salt circulars from the state to roll out over the summer (July 19, July 31, and August 22) blanketing the county with the news that the Salt Agent had salt available for them. Scott would have hand-written on these circulars the times and locations for salt distribution. So the fact that Robert Scott had this valuable commodity was no secret.
The newspapers were uncharacteristically quiet about Scott’s death on June 18, 1863. Only one short obituary can be found in the Greensboro Alabama Beacon and it provides no details about his death. Of course, in June 1863 with the Civil War raging and Huntsville under Union control, there is little doubt that the spectacular story of a county official being driven to his death by a Union commander would not have sat well with the people in power. The story of Scott’s death comes down through family oral history and cannot be substantiated in public records. It is hard to imagine the Official Reports of the Civil War, written by Union officers, would have recorded such a heinous act.
