Everyone who has ever stood in the Scott cemetery and read the account of how Scottsboro founder Robert T. Scott died has to wonder what Scott had that was so valuable to the Union commander that he tortured a 63-year-old man to death, forcing him to pull a wagon in the heat of June until he dropped dead. Popular theory says that the Union chose to abuse Scott so because they wanted his horses and he had hidden them. But historian Ann Chambless always contended that Scott’s last job as Salt Agent played a key role. 

In February, I found microfilmed salt records in the Alabama Archives. I regretted finding these records after Ann’s death when she could not appreciate them. These “new” documents made me wonder if Ann was right.

