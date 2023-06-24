There will be some new people sitting in the principal offices in several of the Scottsboro City Schools. At their June meeting, the City School Board named new principals for Nelson Elementary, Collins Intermediate, and Scottsboro Junior High School.
Joanna Montes is the new prinicpal for Nelson Elementary School. She and her family moved to Scottsboro from Texas last August. She taught fourth grade at Collins Intermediate last year. Montes began her education career teaching elementary bilingual students in Southern California. She has also served as an instructional coach and in administration.
Bryce West was transferred from principal at Nelson to principal at Collins Intermediate School. He has previously taught fourth grade and is excited to work with the older students.
The new principal for Scottsboro Junior High School is a familiar face. Jeff Tubbs was transferred from Collins where he had been serving as principal.
These new principals will begin serving in their new positions on July 1.
Jason Hass will begin his job as assistant superintendent on July 1. He also serves as the director of CTE (Career Tech Education) and secondary curriculum.
Jason Arnold will be leaving Scottsboro Junior High School where he has served as both a teacher and principal. He is the new director of operations, effective July 1.
Russ Smith is the new CSFO for Scottsboro City Schools. He will be in charge of the finance department.
Also at this week’s meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Justin Lynch. Lynch was a history teacher at Scottsboro High School. This resignation was effective May 26.
Samantha Hood was hired as a Pre-K auxiliary teacher effective August 1. She will be at Nelson Elementary School.
Angela Stubblefield was granted a leave of absence from June 20-July 31. She is the secretary at Nelson Elementary School.
Jeff Campbell was named as the interim softball coach for Scottsboro High School.
Board member Jason Williams conducted the meeting in the absence of Lee Benson, board president. The other board members, Cheyenne Bennett, Patrick Woosley, and Dr. Gary Speers, were present.
Following the called board meeting, there was a work session. More information from that meeting will be coming in a separate article on Wednesday.
