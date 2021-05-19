Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 14
• Shann David Bingham, 27 of Section, was charged with reckless endangerment.
• Michelle Francis Cody, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Timothy Lee Cody, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Andrew Lee Gonzalez, 23 of Rainsville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Anthony Craig Hartline, 42 of Bryant, was charged with two counts of certain persons forbidden to carry firearm, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglar tools.
• Wendie Holder, 38 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Stephanie Christine Kelly, 43 of Kansas, was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dennis Noggle, 35 of Trenton, Georgia, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Jennifer Pyburn, 33 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Willie Southard Jr., 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• William Wallace, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Joshua Arvel Wilson, 40 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
• Charles Jason Burks, 47 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jeffrey Wade Ellis, 51 of Bryant, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and domestic violence third degree menacing.
• Karla Nicole Lang, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault second degree and public intoxication.
• Jennifer L. Lawson, 32 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Jacob Ryan Sanders, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Mandy Lee Stone, 25 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joshua Devin Venable, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
• James Earl Atchley, 57 of Woodville, was charged with rendering a false alarm.
• Barbara Nichole Guthrie, 36 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Daniel Wayne Kendrick, 54 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Daniel Blake Powell, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Chadwick Lee Wilson, 49 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with harassment.
• Ruben Simon Bernando, 45 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.
MONDAY, MAY 17
• Donald Joe Hammonds, 23 of Hollywood, was arrested on a domestic violence third degree warrant and theft fourth degree warrant.
• Darren Culver, 29 of Holly Pond, was ordered to serve 48 hours in county jail.
• Benjamin Terry Linville, 43 of Dutton, was charged with violation of protection order.
• Joseph Brooks Moon, 30 of Huntsville, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Ashley Nicole Rogers, 28 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Peggy Ann Stalnaker, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with 18 counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, MAY 17
• At 11:07 a.m., a report of criminal trespassing third degree in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:20 p.m., a report of theft by fraudulent leasing in the 23000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MAY 14
• Timothy Tyrone Tolliver, 44 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• John Mickey Holt, 63 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
• Catina Marie Potter, 64 of New Market, was charged with failure to appear.
• Karla Nicole Lang, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault second degree and public intoxication.
• Joshua Devin Venable, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Corum, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MAY 16
• Uriel Cortez Ramos, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, MAY 17
• Elizabeth Jo Swinford, 33 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Chambers, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Ryan Carter Wright, 31 of Madison, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Kellie Hill, 58 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Torrod Michael Outlaw, 36 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
• Irris Lee Lacey, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
