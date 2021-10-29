Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
• Taylor Woodall, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
• Joshua Adam Salter, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with reckless endangerment.
• Raymond Labron Pope, 46 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay and two counts of failure to appear.
• Gregory Justin Pell, 40 of Ider, was charged with violation of domestic violence protection order.
• Angela McAbee, 28 of Section, was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
• Rachel Chambers, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carolyn Bynum, 49 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft second degree.
• Darrell Bouldin, 42 of Rainsville, was charged with theft of property second degree.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
• Karen Adams, 46 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Wyatt, 24 of Woodville, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Joshua Salter, 39 of Stevenson, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Emily Suzanne Smith, 37 of Winchester, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• James Howard Stewart, 48 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear.
• Byron Terry Keith, 46 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
• Mandy Lee Stone, 25 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Anthony Shepard, 33 of Gurley, was charged with six counts of negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Shane Matthew Rooks, 34 of Woodville, was charged with DUI.
• Terrance Blye, 31 of Huntsville, was arrested on three counts of bond forfeiture and charged with three counts of failure to appear and three counts of violation of release order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• Bobby Glen Haswell, 39 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Justin Kyle, 28 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
• Heather Brewer, 37 of Estill Fork, was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Tony Lester, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jerry Olinger, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Sadron Lampert, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
