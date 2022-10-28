Deborah Ragsdale, of Polymer Industries LLC, will serve a second term as IAPD president. Her second term began Sept. 15 and will expire upon the conclusion of the 67th annual IAPD Convention, in San Diego, California, Oct. 26, 2023.
Ragsdale presided over the business meeting at the opening session before delivering an impassioned speech about the benefits of IAPD member performance plastics companies working together as an industry.
Collectively, together through the association, members are better able to address the issues that threaten the industry, rather than each company trying to address these issues on their own.
She highlighted the major threats to the overall plastics industry, and the opportunities that our segment representing performance plastics have.
She noted that performance plastics are seen in multitudes of applications that support everyday modern life, as well as are critical to green energy, sustainability efforts and lifesaving medical applications. We have a great environmental and sustainability story to tell and together we can create circular economies and keep even more plastics out of landfills.
“Deborah is an asset to the performance plastics industry, and we are pleased that she will be serving as the IAPD president for a second term,” said IAPD CEO Susan Avery, CAE. “With her leadership and dedication to IAPD’s mission, the association will succeed in in strengthening the relationships within and collaboration between IAPD members and the overall performance plastics industry.”
Ragsdale has worked at Polymer Industries, LLC for 32 years, most recently as the director of relations and a national sales manager.
She lives with her husband, Ricky Ragsdale in Henagar.
“We have accomplished so much as an association,” said Ragsdale, “With the dedication and hard work from our members I know that we have a successful year ahead of us for the performance plastics industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.