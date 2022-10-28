Deborah Ragsdale, of Polymer Industries LLC, will serve a second term as IAPD president. Her second term began Sept. 15 and will expire upon the conclusion of the 67th annual IAPD Convention, in San Diego, California, Oct. 26, 2023.

Ragsdale presided over the business meeting at the opening session before delivering an impassioned speech about the benefits of IAPD member performance plastics companies working together as an industry.

