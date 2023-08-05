At their first meeting in the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy, the Jackson County Board of Education made some personnel adjustments for this school year.
Leaves
- Karma Gilbert, leave of absence, from August 1, 2023 through May 24, 2024
- Jeri Brown, family medical leave, from August 9 through September 20
- Keesha Lyons, family medical leave, from August 1 through October 5
Resignations
- Jody Wright, teacher at Hollywood Elementary School, effective August 1
- Jessica Bunch, county-wide instructional aide, effective July 25
- Colton Clines, teacher at EPCOT, effective July 27
Transfers
- Mallori Gorham from Pre-K teacher at North Sand Mountain High School to elementary teacher at Dutton School, effective August 1
- Brooke Crawford from assistant principal to principal at North Sand Mountain High School, effective August 1
- April Greenway from an eight hour custodian at Bridgeport Elementary School to a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Bridgeport Elementary School), effective August 1
- Craig Robbins from job title of Transportation and Operations Supervisor to Assistant Superintendent, effective August 1. Robbins will continue his present duties plus all additional duties listed in the job description for the Assistant Superintendent.
- Grace Anderson from part-time teacher to full-time elementary teacher at Bridgeport Elementary, effective August 1
- Gus Hembree from part-time teacher at Pisgah High School to STEM/Robotics teacher at Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy, effective August 1
- Trina Henegar from Pre-K teacher at Rosalie School to elementary teacher at Rosalie School, effective August 1
- Lisa Lee from Pre-K teacher at Flat Rock School to Pre-K teacher at Rosalie School, effective August 1
- Shasta Barnes from Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Dutton School to Pre-K teacher at Flat Rock School, effective August 1
- Katelyn Bullock from part-time teacher at Skyline High School to full-time at Skyline High School, effective August 1
Employments
- Keri Porter as elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School, effective August 1
- Billie Burns as an eight hour custodian at North Jackson High School, effective August 1
- Jeff White as a special education teacher at North Jackson High School, effective August 1
- Jimmy Whigham as a county-wide school bus driver (initially located at Hollywood School), effective August 1
- Dawn Williams as elementary teacher at Stevenson Elementary School, effective August 1
- Tanner McGill as a secondary social science teacher at Skyline High School, effective August 1
- Leah Putnan as a county-wide bus driver (initially located at Bridgeport Elementary School), effective August 1
- Matthew Ogle as elementary teacher at North Sand Mountain High School, effective August 1
- Candace Lawson as an eight hour custodian at North Sand Mountain High School, effective August 1
- Jill Mavity as elementary teacher at Hollywood School, effective August 1
- Kami Dave as a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Stevenson Elementary School), effective August 1
- Amanda Lee as a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Stevenson Middle School), effective August 1
- Amanda Collins as a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Skyline High School), effective August 1
- Allie Lacy as a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Stevenson Elementary School), effective August 1
- Trevan Austin Pankey as a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Woodville High School), effective August 1
- Morgan Short as a county-wide instructional aide (initially located at Section High School), effective August 1
- Jeremy Moore as a county-wide school bus driver (initially located at Bryant School), effective August 1
- Ali Atchley as a Pre-K teacher at North Sand Mountain High School, effective August 1
- Amanda Talalaj as an elementary teacher at Bridgeport Middle School, effective August 1
- Carol Beth Reed as a part-time teacher at Rosalie School, effective August 1
- Tracy Grider as a part-time teacher at Stevenson Middle School, effective August 1
- Jana Wheeler as a part-time teacher at Bryant School, effective August 1
- Ashlynn Jones as an English Language Arts Fine Arts teacher at Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy, effective August 1
Coaching Assignments
- George Summers as a volunteer assistant football coach at North Jackson High School
The general business items from this meeting will be presented in another article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.