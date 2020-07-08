The Jackson County Commission hosted a public hearing concerning the potential vacation of a portion of County Road 412 at its work session Monday afternoon.
A request was made by the City of Scottsboro to vacate a portion of the road. The portion the city wants vacated is the location of its landfill. The city is in the process of building a new cell addition and moving the maintenance building at its landfill. The city is the only owner of the property.
Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton attended the meeting to answer any questions from the commission. He said the actual vacation of the road would not happen until the cell construction is complete. Shelton said there was at least four, if not six months until the project is completed. When the cell is operational, Shelton wants to close 1,990 feet of County Road 412 and put up gates at the entrances.
The gates would be open in either direction during business hours from traffic coming to and from the landfill. Shelton said the gates would open around 6 a.m. and would close at approximately 2:30 p.m.
District 2 Commissioner Jason Venable asked if the county would have to rename either stretch of road for 911 address purposes. County Attorney John Porter said he did not have a specific answer to the question, but he suggested it could be name County Road 412 East and County Road 412 West.
Shelton said he has driven the road several times. He said that residents would have closer access to Highway 72, and it would not affect anyone traveling through the city owned property.
Commission Chairman Tim Guffey has no problem with vacating the road. HE said the residents in the area would not be affected by closing a portion of the road.
