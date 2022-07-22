The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Foundation is gearing up for its annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and fundraiser.
This year’s event will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at Goose Pond Plantation Golf Course in Scottsboro. Tee times are 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The NACC Foundation will provide lunch for participants.
“Our Foundation is such an asset to the college and our students,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The golf tournament is one of the many ways the Foundation raises money for scholarships. Foundation Director Heather Rice and assistant Rachael Graham direct the tournament with volunteer help from many of our staff and Presidential hosts. You golfers out there, we would love for you to participate in a day of fun and for a good cause.”
Campbell said the NACC Foundation is excited about this year’s Mustang Scramble Give-a-Way. This year’s prizes are two coolers: the "BRÜTANK" 55-QUART ROLLING COOLER & "BACKTAP™" 3GAL BACKPACK COOLER.
Both coolers are BruMate brand and feature the drink dispenser tab. For a donation of $10 for one ticket or $40 for five tickets, you can support the NACC Foundation and possibly be the proud owner of this great prize.
To purchase tickets, contact Rice or Graham at 256-228-6001, ext. 2301 or ext. 2391. The winner will announced Sept. 8 at the tournament. You do not have to be present to win.
There is still time to assemble a team to compete in this year’s tournament. Contact the NACC Foundation by calling 256-638-4418, ext. 2391 or ext. 2301. Interested participants may also email Rice at riceh@nacc.edu or Graham at grahamr@nacc.edu to register for the tournament.
There are many ways to support the Mustang Scramble in addition to entering a team in the contest. The NACC Foundation also appreciates hole sponsorships and donations. All donations to the NACC Foundation are tax deductible. Funds raised by the Foundation are used to support scholarships and the mission of Northeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.