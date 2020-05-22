A Woodville man is in jail following an incident Tuesday in Scottsboro City Park.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said game wardens with Alabama Department of Natural Resources contacted the sheriff’s office after locating drugs on Dakota Tyler Mason, 26 of Woodville.
“After making contact with Mason, game wardens found that he had outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court on several hunting violations,” said Harnen.
Harnen said deputies responded to assist and located 21 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a single Alprazolam (Xanax), two baggies of an unknown white powder, approximately half gram of Heroin and drug paraphernalia in Mason’s vehicle.
Harnen said two firearms were also located, along with a set of brass or metal knuckles.
The Jackson County Narcotics Unit assisted in the investigation.
Mason was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he still remains on a $2,700 bond.
