Citizens Bank & Trust has announced an expansion of the bank’s wealth management team with the addition of two key financial professionals.
Financial advisor Scott Belgard and registered sales assistant Kelly Waldrop have joined the bank with more than three decades of experience.
In making the announcement, Wealth Management Team Leader Wes Alred said the expanded support will benefit customers across all Citizens locations. He also noted the deep experience and excellent reputations Belgard and Waldrop bring to the bank’s customers.
“We are excited to welcome Scott and Kelly to the Citizens family,” said Alred. “With more than 30 very successful years of helping customers achieve their financial goals, they strengthen the bank’s position as one of Alabama’s fastest-growing community banks.
Belgard is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and earned an MBA from Louisiana Tech University. He has lived and worked in north Alabama since 1993.
Waldrop, a native of Marshall County, attended Snead State Community College and has extensive experience helping local financial service customers.
“Citizens Bank & Trust has enjoyed tremendous growth while maintaining our reputation for unmatched personal service,” Alred said. “Wealth management is a key area where customers want a personal relationship based on a proven track record. The addition of Scott and Kelly means we are able to expand that high level of service to meet the Citizens standard.”
