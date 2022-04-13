In the lobby of the Tom Bevill Lyceum on Monday, Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) President Dr. David Campbell stood and announced the new Workforce Development Center. The project will help to facilitate both business and industry trading needs in northeast Alabama.
“This is a major facility that will serve not just the Northeast service area but our region, particularly the Appalachian Mountain part of the state in the Tennessee Valley,” Campbell said.
Campbell hopes to be able to start construction in late summer. The facility will be 50,000 square feet and cost around $20-25 million to complete. Plans for the center include state-of-the-art laboratory space for programs centered around industrial systems maintenance, precision machining, design and 3D modeling and building construction craft training. The center will be made to be expandable and flexible, able to interchange up to six programs.
The center was considered to be badly needed, as the college simply ran out of space to expand certain programs and add new ones.
“When we first started the (Commercial Truck Drivers) program, we had the office at an open locker room in the gym, so we’re very happy to have this space and the facilities that are available to us now,” Campbell said.
Chancellor for Alabama Community College System Jimmy Baker spoke on the importance of community colleges in today’s age and how this workforce development center will be a major step towards making the Alabama Community College system one that the entire country can take pride in.
“This is the beginning. This construction project is the first of six buildings and centers that will be built similar to this,” Baker said. “Thanks to the insightful number of the house of representatives that sponsored legislature that changes the way we have to function in terms of construction, capital projects and all that.”
With the center announced, both State Sen. Steve Livingston and House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter were proud to play a role in the opening of this facility.
“Today is a gamechanger for Northeast Alabama, for Jackson, DeKalb, Marshall and Cherokee counties,” Ledbetter said. “(This is) going to change lives for children that haven’t been born yet.”
