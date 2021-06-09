A two-vehicle wreck on Saturday, June 5, claimed the life of a Dutton man.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said Jessie Calvin Mount, 89 of Dutton, was fatally injured when the 2006 Buick Rendezvous he was driving struck a 2013 Dodge Ram that was backing out of a driveway.
The Buick then left the roadway and struck a tree. Mount was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, who as a juvenile male from Scottsboro, was not injured.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:24 p.m. on Alabama Highway 71, near County Road 408, approximately two miles south of Dutton.
Troopers continue to investigate the accident.
