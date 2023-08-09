On Aug. 2, City of Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy (center) swore in Logan Kenimer (far left) to become the Scottsboro Police Department’s newest police officer.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 1:30 am
