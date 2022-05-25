Two area high school senior girls have been chosen as recipients of this year’s scholarship presented by the Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. They are Cindel Myers, Section High School and Abbie McMillan, Scottsboro High School.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding. They select two high school seniors each year to honor with their scholarship.
Cindel plans to continue her education at Northeast Alabama Community College and later transfer to Jacksonville State University. She will study for a degree in math education.
Abbie will attend Northeast Alabama Community College in the fall. She will later transfer to Athens State University to pursue a degree in secondary English education.
While attending Section High School, Cindel has maintained an All A average and has been a member of the Beta Club and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). She has been a varsity cheerleader and a member of the track and field team.
During her years at Scottsboro High School, Abbie has maintained an A and B average. She has served as president of FTA (Future Teachers of America), and class secretary for FCCLA. She has also been a member of the Ink Club, Interact Club, and FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).
Cindel is the daughter of Kristie Myers.
Abbie is the daughter of Melanie and Jimmy McMillan.
