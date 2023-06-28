At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, a two-vehicle crash fatally injured one man and injured four others. Bobby Stewart, 64, of Blythewood, South Carolina, while driving his 2016 Toyota Corolla, collided head-on with a 2013 F-150 driven by Arcelio Diaz, 32, of Huntsville with three other passengers. Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while Diaz and his three passengers were all transported to an area hospital for treatment.
No further information is currently available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) High Patrol Division continues to investigate.
The accident occurred on U.S. 72, approximately two miles east of Gurley, in Jackson County.
